A church roof has been replaced following two years of planning and fundraising.

The lead chancel roof at the Church of St Edmund in Egleton has been replaced with stainless steel to make it watertight.

Brian Chester, from the Parochial Church Council, said: “We are delighted that this work has been completed on schedule and was carried out with so little interruption to the daily use of the church.

The new roof at the Church of St Edmund in Egleton

“The preservation of this historic church, a place of peace, prayer and worship for more than 1,000 years, has taken a significant step forward, and the level of support reflects the wide appreciation of this place of worship and history.”

The work was funded by local and national sources including parishioners, the Rutland Historic Churches Preservation Trust, National Churches Trust, the Headley Trust, Garfield Weston Foundation, Francis Coales Charitable Foundation, Jack Patston Charitable Trust, Benefact Trust and the Helen Jean Cope Charity.