One of the country’s most ancient traditions took place at Oakham Castle, as justice in Rutland was served and reaffirmed.

Once every two years, a crown court sits in the Great Hall of the castle, which dates back to at least 1180, allowing it to maintain the status of being one of the longest continuously used courts in the country.

Proceedings began at 10am on Friday, October 6, in All Saints’ Church, Oakham when guests were welcomed by the Rev Stephen Griffiths, team rector of Oakham Ministry and chaplain to the High Sheriff of Rutland, Geraldine Feehally.

Rutland Lord Lieutenant, High Sheriff and VIP Justice Guests

A service of prayer and thanksgiving for those who administer the law then took place.

Guests included members of Rutland County Council, Oakham Town Council and Uppingham Town Council, representatives of the police, fire, ambulance and neighbourhood policing team, as well as High Sheriffs from Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

Key speeches were given by the Very Rev Christopher Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough Cathedral, who explained how, in the modern world, acting under and abiding by the laws of God and with the laws of man were intertwined, and fundamental to the right way of living.

Guests in All Saints' Church in Oakham

His Honour Judge Timothy Spencer KC, read passages from Magna Carta, issued by King John in 1215, which enshrines the principles of justice, liberty, and obligation of the mighty to do what is right.

Deputy chief constable David Sandall, read from the more modern Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which, after the Second World War, was adopted by the Allies as the basic aim of the four freedoms – freedom of speech and religion, and freedom from fear and want.

Readings from His Honour Mr Justice Edward Pepperall, and the High Sheriff of Rutland Geraldine Feehally, were accompanied by renditions of Vivaldi’s Gloria in Excelsis sung by the Laudamus Choir, with members of the Rutland Choral Society, conducted by Nigel Stokes.

Uppingham Jazz and Soul Band

Justice Service of Thanksgiving All Saints Church Oakham

His Honour Mr Justice Edward Pepperall

Additional music was performed on the organ by Harry Jacques, director of music at All Saints’, and the members of Uppingham Jazz and Soul Band.

Rev Griffiths read the act of dedication: “Let us pledge ourselves anew to the service of God and our fellow men and women, that we may help, encourage, and comfort others, and support those working for the relief of suffering and for the peace and welfare of all nations.”

After the service, the guests walked from All Saints’ to Oakham Castle for the sitting of the crown court.