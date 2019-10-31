Stamford Free Church in Kesteven Road will be celebrating 60 years this weekend.

On Saturday (November 2), there will be a short concern at 2.30pm given by church members.

On Sunday (November 3), East Midlands Baptist Association Team Leader, the Rev Mark Clay will be preaching during the 10.30am service and will be followed by a bring and share lunch.

Stamford Free Church

Everybody is welcome.

