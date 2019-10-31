Home   News   Article

Stamford Free Church in Kesteven Road to celebrate its 60th anniversary

By Matthew Brown
Published: 16:00, 31 October 2019

Stamford Free Church in Kesteven Road will be celebrating 60 years this weekend.

On Saturday (November 2), there will be a short concern at 2.30pm given by church members.

On Sunday (November 3), East Midlands Baptist Association Team Leader, the Rev Mark Clay will be preaching during the 10.30am service and will be followed by a bring and share lunch.

Stamford Free Church
Everybody is welcome.

