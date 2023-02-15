Windows smashed at United Reformed Church in Star Lane, Stamford
Published: 12:00, 15 February 2023
| Updated: 12:37, 15 February 2023
A man was cautioned by police after admitting to smashing windows at a church.
Police were called on Saturday evening (January 11) to reports of criminal damage in Star Lane.
Four of the United Reformed Church's windows had been smashed.
Police arrived at the scene and arrested a 50-year-old man from Stamford.
He was given a caution for criminal damage.
Rev Peter Stevenson, minister of Stamford United Reformed Church, believes the damage will cost the church about £2,000.
The windows have now been boarded up.