A man was cautioned by police after admitting to smashing windows at a church.

Police were called on Saturday evening (January 11) to reports of criminal damage in Star Lane.

Four of the United Reformed Church's windows had been smashed.

Four windows were smashed at the Stamford United Reformed Church

Police arrived at the scene and arrested a 50-year-old man from Stamford.

He was given a caution for criminal damage.

Rev Peter Stevenson, minister of Stamford United Reformed Church, believes the damage will cost the church about £2,000.

The windows have now been boarded up.