Windows smashed at United Reformed Church in Star Lane, Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:00, 15 February 2023
 | Updated: 12:37, 15 February 2023

A man was cautioned by police after admitting to smashing windows at a church.

Police were called on Saturday evening (January 11) to reports of criminal damage in Star Lane.

Four of the United Reformed Church's windows had been smashed.

Four windows were smashed at the Stamford United Reformed Church
The windows have now been boarded up.

