Churches in Stamford area carrying out risk assessments ahead of possible opening for private prayer on Monday

By Steve Creswell
Published: 14:02, 10 June 2020

Church leaders have been “caught on the hop” with the announcement that their buildings can be opened up for private prayer from Monday.

Many had been working towards a date of July 4 for a full reopening - so were surprised to be told by the Government that they could open on June 15 in a limited capacity.

Rev Peter Stevenson, joint chair of Churches Together in Stamford, said: “The announcement at the weekend caught us out as we were working as a leadership team at Stamford United Reformed Church to see if we could restart collective worship after July 4.

