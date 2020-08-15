Home   News   Article

Churches Together in Stamford raise funds for Christian Aid

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 06:00, 15 August 2020

Despite an unconventional year, the Stamford branch of Churches Together has managed to raise a sum of money for Christian Aid.

The group was unable to host most of their annual fundraising lunches during Lent due to the coronavirus lockdown, however £1,975 was raised through donations.

Peter Stevenson, joint chairman of Churches Together in Stamford, said that plans are in place for next year’s Good Friday Walk of Witness, One World Week celebrations and the Schools Festival.

