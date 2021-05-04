Stamford's churches are working together to raise money for some of the world's poorest people next week.

Christian Aid Week, which starts on Monday (May 10), this year focuses on victims of climate change.

Churches Together in Stamford will co-ordinate collections, although this year, like last, people will not collect door-to-door because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Stamford Christian Aid (CA) donations page

Instead people will be able to donate using an 'e-envelope' to replace the distinctive red envelope that has come through letterboxes each year in the past. This allows people to give money securely online using a computer, tablet or smartphone.

The Rev Mark Warrick said: "This year, Christian Aid is seeking to help those in poverty whose lives and livelihoods are most at risk from climate change, for whom either less or more rain can spell disaster from drought or flood."

He added that most churches in town are taking the opportunity to learn something about the climate emergency and to pray for the people caught up in its worst effects.

Rose is one of many people in Kenya whose life has been affected by climate change

Anyone wishing to find out more can watch a video which tells you the story of a grandmother, Rose, in Kenya, who struggles to find water for her family.

The video can be found here.

To donate using the e-envelope, scan the QR code below on a smartphone, or visit this secure donation page of the Stamford Group Christian Aid (CA) website.