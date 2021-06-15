Movie-goers will soon be able to return to a popular film hub, as Stamford Arts Centre re-opens its cinema for public screenings.

On Friday, June 25 audiences will be able to visit the Georgian theatre for the first time since March 2020.

Reserved seating at the South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) venue will be available on a socially distanced basis, under current Government guidance, so early booking is recommended.

Stamford Arts Centre

Coun Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, cabinet member for Culture and Visitor Economy at SKDC, said: “As we build back our cultural offer at our venues in the district, we know how loved Stamford Arts Centre is within the community and want to make sure that audiences return to the venue feeling safe and comfortable, as well as able to lose themselves in the experience of a good film for a few hours.”

Arts Centre team will make sure audiences feel as comfortable as possible on their return.

“We want visitors to feel safe and able to enjoy their experience in our cinema,” said box office supervisor, Ben Reynolds.

“It has been a long time since people have been able to sit in the auditorium, but we haven’t been completely out of action.

"Our online programme of events has been very successful and we know that many are looking forward to returning to the cinema too”.

Tickets are on sale now, there is a whole range of award-winners, indie hits and Hollywood blockbusters on offer, including Best Picture Oscar winners Parasite and Nomadland, as well as the latest Disney live-action Cruella, historical dramas such as The Trial of the Chicago 7 and recorded theatre with Kinky Boots – The Musical.

Those who want to be able to support Stamford Arts Centre further can sign up to its membership scheme.

Becoming a Friend of Stamford Cinema gives the member money off cinema tickets, priority booking and the benefit of their first two cinema tickets free.

At £25 for an annual subscription, the arts venue is hoping that audiences will support them as they return to more regular activity this year.

Find out what’s on by visiting www.stamfordartscentre.com/whats-on.