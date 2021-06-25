The Citizens Advice office in Stamford’s High Street will stay closed after the pandemic.

The chief officer of Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire Simon Richards says the charity remains committed to the town and will still be running face-to-face services from three outreach locations.

But the office, located just off High Street for more than 30 years, will not reopen.

The former site of Citizens Advice in Stamford

It has been closed since March last year as a result of the pandemic, apart from a brief spell in the summer. The closure has led to more people accessing the service over the phone.

“We are still committed to delivering a service in Stamford and we will have three places offering face-to-face appointments for those who need to see someone in person.”

Face-to-face appointments will be available at Evergreen Care Trust in Barnack Road, the United Reformed Church in Star Lane, and St George’s Church café in St Mary’s Street. Together, they will be open for a total of two-and-a-half days a week, compared with the three days a week the High Street office was open.

Citizens Advice has moved from this building

Staff and volunteers who have been working from home during the pandemic will be able to access support and training at the nearest offices in Grantham and Spalding.

Both of these offices will reduce the days they are open from three to two when they reopen, expected to be after July 19.

Mr Richards said the decision had been partly driven by finances, as the charity tries to juggle an increased demand for its services but with no extra cash.

He also said the way people access advice through the charity has changed during the pandemic with more using the phone.

“It has always been an ambition to increase the advice we offer over the telephone and during the pandemic more people have been doing that,” Mr Richards added.

The charity has also seen a decrease in the number of volunteers because some were shielding at the beginning of lockdown, some have not being able to return because of training, and others have needed to look for paid employment.

“We have to make the best use of the resources we have available to us and the demand for our services is on the telephone.”

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire is one of more than 300 local charities that make up the National Association of Citizens Advice, offering free, independent and confidential advice on people’s rights and responsibilities.

Outreach services in Bourne, Market Deeping and Deeping St James will remain unchanged.