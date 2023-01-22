Citizens Advice can offer more face-to-face appointments in Stamford after opening in a new home.

The service now runs two days a week in the MindSpace Stamford hub at 39 Broad Street.

Appointments are available on Mondays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 3.30pm, and can be booked by contacting info@mindspacestamford.com or calling 07563 385273.

Alan Tarbuck of Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire at MindSpace in Broad Street

The service also operates on Fridays at Stamford Day Centre, in Ryhall Road, from 10am to midday.

The move to MindSpace was helped by Funding from the Managed Care Network.

Sean Betts, impact officer for Citizens Advice said MindSpace is the ideal host.

He said: "It is easy to access in Broad Street and it is open every day so even on the days that Citizens Advice isn’t there, people will be able to make appointments easily or just drop in.”

Ways that Citizens Advice at MindSpace have helped clients include issuing food bank and energy vouchers, negotiating with energy suppliers to change payment methods, and helping pensioners with no internet access complete housing benefit and council tax forms.

Beka Avery, chairperson of trustees at MindSpace, added: "The current economic climate means that we are seeing many more people coming through our doors weighed down by debt or problems with their benefit payments or housing which is impacting on their mental well-being.

"We are already seeing the benefits of having an experienced Citizens Advice representative based in our hub who is is able to offer support to people.

"It has already made a big difference in the lives of some of our members and people who have needed support from Citizens Advice have also been able to access the additional well-being support that MindSpace has to offer.”