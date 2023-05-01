An advice service is back supporting people in Stamford.

Citizens Advice has relaunched its face-to-face services in Stamford with an outreach centre in Ryhall Road.

The branch previously operated from the High Street but was closed during the pandemic and never reopened. Services became online only.

Simon Richards, chief officer of Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire, said: “We are facing significant demand at the moment because of the cost of living and energy crisis.

“These are big issues for people.”

He believes that 45 per cent more people are using Citizens Advice in South Lincolnshire compared to before the pandemic.

The service provides free, confidential and impartial advice on legal, debt, consumer, housing and other issues.

It has been located in Ryhall Road for about six months but the official opening on Wednesday last week marked the return of more regular services and drop-in sessions.

Sean Betts, impact officer for Citizens Advice, said: “Often we are supporting the most vulnerable people who have nowhere else to turn for help.

“The advice makes a difference to people’s lives and improves their health and wellbeing.

“It is a vital service.”

Volunteers and employees understand often people find it easier to share their problems face-to-face so wanted to bring that option back to the town.

“Not everyone can use the telephone,” he added.

The Stamford branch is searching for volunteers willing to give up a day of their time.

All volunteers receive training.

The outreach centre is open on weekdays to book appointments or drop in.