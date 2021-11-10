More news, no ads

Coun Breda-Rae Griffin, chairman of South Kesteven District Council, held her civic service at St Mary’s Church in Stamford on Sunday.

She welcomed dignitaries from neighbouring councils, Royal British Legion representatives and cadets from 2071 (Stamford) Squadron.

A total of £428 raised will be split between the chairman’s charities, Young People vs Cancer (formerly CLiC) and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Coun Breda-Rae Griffin invited guests to the civic event

The service was conducted by Father Edward Martin from St Michael's and All Angels Church, Edenham.

It was followed by afternoon tea in the Masonic Hall in Scotgate.

