Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

South Kesteven District Council chairperson holds civic service in Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 30 September 2023

A civic service raised money for a military charity and a mental health group.

South Kesteven District Council’s annual civic service took place on Sunday (September 24) at Stamford’s United Reform Church.

Chairperson Coun Gloria Johnson from Stamford welcomed elected members and guests from across the East Midlands for a service officiated by the Rev Peter Stevenson followed by a reception in the masonic centre.

Chairperson Gloria Johnson with her consort Sheila Sismore and elected members
Chairperson Gloria Johnson with her consort Sheila Sismore and elected members

The event raised £485 for the Coun Johnson’s charities - Military vs Cancer and the Place2bee Men’s Mental Health Group, part of the Beehive Charity.

Human Interest Politics Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE