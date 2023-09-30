A civic service raised money for a military charity and a mental health group.

South Kesteven District Council’s annual civic service took place on Sunday (September 24) at Stamford’s United Reform Church.

Chairperson Coun Gloria Johnson from Stamford welcomed elected members and guests from across the East Midlands for a service officiated by the Rev Peter Stevenson followed by a reception in the masonic centre.

Chairperson Gloria Johnson with her consort Sheila Sismore and elected members

The event raised £485 for the Coun Johnson’s charities - Military vs Cancer and the Place2bee Men’s Mental Health Group, part of the Beehive Charity.