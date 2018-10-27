Civic society chief's Stamford vow

The new chairman of Stamford Civic Society has vowed: “I will do all I can to look after our beautiful town”.

Jim Mason, 78, said he was “honoured” to have been elected by the organisation’s 210 members as he pledged to work flat out for one of the country’s most striking and historic towns.

Jim Mason who's been elected chairman of Stamford Civic Society in October 2018 (4957227)

Thrilled Jim, of Easton-on-the-Hill, said: “I’m very proud to have been made the new chairman of the civic society.

“It’s a real honour and a privilege to lead a group that has the best interests of Stamford right at its very heart.”

The retired chartered engineer promised to work with the town and district councils as well as builders, developers and landlords in a bid to put Stamford’s best foot forward.

“We have to walk a fine line between protecting and conserving Stamford and moving it forward at the same time.

“Preservation is vital on the one hand but so is progress on the other hand,” insisted Jim, a Civic Society member for 10 years.

“Stamford has a host of individual shops as well as so much history and some brilliant architecture and a fantastic heritage.

“That’s what makes the town so unique - and such a massive visitor attraction.

“But we’ve got to remember that Stamford is not a museum piece.

“It’s always been a very successful working town and we’ll make sure we are relevant for the 21st century - we can’t just look back.”

King’s Lynn-born Jim said he spent happy summers as a boy at his aunt’s in All Saints Street and married his wife Trish, who was born at Stamford Hospital, at All Saints Church.

“We’ve lived all over the country but moved in to Easton the Hill 15 years ago and we love it here.

“Stamford has never stood still,” said the dad-of-two and new grandad.

“The town has done so much evolving and developing over the centuries.

“Our society cares so deeply for Stamford - it’s a very emotional connection.

“Councils are stretched to the limit these days so we have to step in to wield influence and persuade stakeholders to go with us by force of argument - making the case.

“I will fight tooth and nail to protect the Stamford that I’ve come to know and love.”