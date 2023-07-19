Drivers revving their engines, racing and doing doughnuts could soon face a £100 fine.

South Kesteven District Council is aiming to cut vehicle-related nuisance and anti-social behaviour in Stamford.

A new public space protection order (PSPO) is proposed for the town’s Station Road car park, also known as Cattle Market, which has been a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

Cattlemarket car park in Stamford

Residents living nearby regularly make reports to the police in the evenings.

The Meadows and Bath Row car park will also be covered by the order.

The order prevents public nuisance including the revving of engines, sudden or rapid acceleration, performing stunts, sounding horns and playing music from a vehicle that causes a public nuisance

Racing is also banned.

Anyone breaching the order could be issued with a £100 fine.

Coun Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem), South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for people and communities, said with the order there could be a more proactive response to CCTV footage from cameras in the area which are monitored all the time.

She said: “We understand the detrimental impact this type of behaviour can have on local residents and businesses, and we will continue working closely with the police to tackle this issue.

“This order is intended to help ensure that the law-abiding majority can use and enjoy this public space, safe from anti-social behaviour.”

A consultation exercise will take place before the PSPO can officially be introduced.