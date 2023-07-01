A four-hour time limit could be introduced at a leisure centre car park.

Parking at Stamford Leisure Pool in Drift Road is currently unrestricted, but changes could be made as part of a wider parking policy review.

Discussions will take place at South Kesteven District Council next month around the introduction of a four-hour limit.

Stamford town councillor Gloria Johnson is concerned the change would create parking problems in neighbouring streets because a number of Stamford College students park at the leisure centre.

She said: “All it will do is put pressure on the streets around and move the problem to another place.”

The parking policy review will also examine the issue of drivers leaving their vehicles at Stamford Bus Station in St Peter's Hill. There are signs asking people not to park there, but no policy is in place to enforce it.

The parking issues will be discussed by South Kesteven District Council on Tuesday, July 18. Recommendations will be subject to a 21-day consultation and may need to be voted on by the full council in September before changes are implemented.

Elsewhere in the town, parking restrictions have been approved for Rutland Terrace and New Cross Road. Two-hour parking limits will be introduced between 8am and 6pm, with residents eligible to apply for parking permits.

The change has been approved by Lincolnshire County council but a start date has not been decided.

