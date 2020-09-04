Around 70 NHS staff working across three hospitals in the area have been told their jobs will be outsourced to a private company.

The move affects employees in ‘soft facilities management’, including caterers, cleaners and porters, at Stamford and Rutland, Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals.

Outside companies are now being asked to tender for the contracts, which also includes the cleaning contract for the Robert Horrell Macmillan Centre and off-site health records facilities for Peterborough City Hospital.