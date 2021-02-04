Clarks shoes has left its Red Lion Square premises in Stamford.

Earlier on in the pandemic, Clarks issued a statement announcing that it would not be renewing the leases on a number of small stores, which would not reopen following coronavirus closures.

A spokesman for Clarks said: “We can confirm that our store in Stamford will be closing.

The former Clarks shop in Red Lion Square, Stamford

"We have a strong duty of care to our employees and will ensure they are fully supported as they now go through a period of consultation.”

The 196-year-old firm had offered to replace children’s shoes for free if they outgrew their new pair by this month. However, the company is no longer honouring the ‘Back to School Fitting Guarantee’.

A spokesman for Clarks said: "Due to current lockdown restrictions, and no clear time frame for when our stores will be able to reopen, we are very sorry to inform our customers that we can no longer continue with the guarantee or provide an exchange or refund.

"This is because a customer would need to visit a Clarks store to see if they are eligible for the guarantee and have the fit of their child’s shoes assessed by a trained member of staff.

"While this decision has been made directly as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, we appreciate how popular the guarantee has been and are truly sorry for the disappointment this news may cause."

Instead they are offering all customers who purchased Back to School shoes in a Clarks store between July 2020 and September 2020, a 30 per cent discount off their next pair of shoes.

Visit www.clarks.co.uk/fit-guarantee for more information.