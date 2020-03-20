Shoe retailer Clarks has announced it is closing all of its shops until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

These include the stores in Stamford, Grantham, Sleaford, Peterborough, Kettering, Market Harborough, Corby and Melton Mowbray.

In a statement, the company says: "Our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

"As part of our enduring commitment to the health and safety of our employees, customers and surrounding communities, we have temporarily closed all Clarks owned stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

"We reached this decision after considerable thought and input from our valued team. Our store employees will continue to receive pay and benefits during this temporary closure."

It continues: "We will continue to monitor the situation and will be reviewing the decision of when to re-open our stores when the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers can be protected.

"The impact of the coronavirus outbreak is an ever-evolving situation. Our team will continue to keep pace and closely follow guidance from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England. We will keep you informed of any new information from Clarks as appropriate."

Some of the Clarks franchise stores may remain open and those in the UK can continue to shop online at www.clarks.co.uk

The statement concludes: "Clarks was founded in 1825, the start of a legacy that rests on integrity, passion for craftsmanship and our deep commitment to being responsible in all that we do. This legacy continues to guide how we look after you, our employees and our surrounding communities.

"Please take care of yourselves and each other."

