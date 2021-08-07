Stamford Dog Show, organised by Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill, to go virtual
A popular event will ‘go virtual’ for a second year.
Stamford Dog Show was due to take place on the Meadows on September 12, but organisers Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill, has not had enough stallholder bookings.
Conan Lewis, chairman, added that the availability of judges, concern over managing numbers in the reptile tent and children’s activity tents, and other issues meant they “have decided to err on the side of caution”.
Last year’s online show, held on Facebook, got 230 tails wagging and raised more than £1,000 for charities.
The Virtual Stamford Dog Show will officially open on Facebook on September 12 with results announced on October 3, and people are invited to start taking photos of their pets.
The photo categories are:
- Most adorable expression
- Golden oldie (10+ years)
- Dogs working from home
- Owner look alike
- Best of friends
- Best smile
- Puppy eyes (under 9 months)
- Destruction
The video categories are:
- Best catch
- Dogs and water
- Dog’s got talent
- Waggiest tail
- It’s a dog’s life
- Shaking paws (with the mayor)
- The voice
Businesses which would like to sponsor and judge a class can contact the organisers on The Stamford Dog Show Facebook page.