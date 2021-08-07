A popular event will ‘go virtual’ for a second year.

Stamford Dog Show was due to take place on the Meadows on September 12, but organisers Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill, has not had enough stallholder bookings.

Conan Lewis, chairman, added that the availability of judges, concern over managing numbers in the reptile tent and children’s activity tents, and other issues meant they “have decided to err on the side of caution”.

Minstrel in the adorable expression category at last year's Stamford Virtual Dog Show

Last year’s online show, held on Facebook, got 230 tails wagging and raised more than £1,000 for charities.

The Virtual Stamford Dog Show will officially open on Facebook on September 12 with results announced on October 3, and people are invited to start taking photos of their pets.

The photo categories are:

Superhero dogs at last year's Stamford Virtual Dog Show

Most adorable expression

Golden oldie (10+ years)

Dogs working from home

Owner look alike

Best of friends

Best smile

Puppy eyes (under 9 months)

Destruction



The video categories are:

Best catch

Dogs and water

Dog’s got talent

Waggiest tail

It’s a dog’s life

Shaking paws (with the mayor)

The voice

Businesses which would like to sponsor and judge a class can contact the organisers on The Stamford Dog Show Facebook page.