They had waited more than a year to feel the beat of the Balearics, and so Saturday night's crowd at Burghley soon got into the party vibe at Classic Ibiza.

The music event, set against the backdrop of Burghley House in Stamford, began with DJs playing old-school house before the Urban Soul Orchestra stepped onto the stage to play their 'Sundowner Set' of iconic tunes.

Hundreds of people - social distancing despite government restrictions having been dropped - picnicked, drank and chilled out to the sounds of Orbital, Fat Boy Slim, Robert Miles, William Orbit and Utah Saints.

The orchestra before the event at Burghley. Photo: David Evans

The orchestra returned after a break, and as night fell played their 'Dance Set' which included KLF, Shapeshifters, Groove Armada, The Prodigy, Avicii and N-Trance.

Just as the crowd thought it was all over, they returned to the stage for an encore of two Classic Ibiza all-time favourites, Insomnia by Faithless and Sandstorm by Darude.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward, said: “We are used to performing at some beautiful venues around the country, but none quite as spectacular as Burghley House. What a back-drop, what a crowd and what a performance!

Picnickers enjoyed a balmy evening at Burghley. Photo: David Evans

“A massive thank you to our fantastic audience, who fully embraced the measures we had in place, as well as everyone on stage and behind the scenes for making this happen.

"We are already looking forward to seeing everyone again next year when we’ll be back even stronger.”

Classic Ibiza at Burghley supported the charity East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Ibiza classics were given a classic twist. Photo: David Evans

Jose Luis. Photo: David Evans

Revellers at Burghley. Photo: David Evans

Classic Ibiza at Burghley Park. Photo: David Evans