Classic Ibiza wows 8,000 at Burghley House near Stamford

By Kerry Coupe
Published: 17:00, 01 August 2022

Classic Ibiza returned to Burghley House near Stamford on Saturday, serving up a taste of the fabled White Isle in the grounds of one of our country’s best-loved stately homes.

Saturday saw Classic Ibiza’s largest-ever Burghley audience of 8,000, with the Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) leading the capacity crowd on a rapturous four-hour journey of the very-best in Balearic-infused sounds. USO has worked alongside some of the greats in dance music, including Groove Armada, Robert Miles and Nightmares on Wax.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: “What a way to mark our return to Burghley House. Our performers and crew were on red-hot form, but we want to send a massive thank you to our amazing Burghley audience. They’re the ones that bring the Classic Ibiza vibe and the atmosphere on Saturday was electric!”

Human Interest Stamford Kerry Coupe
