People planning to attend the Classic Ibiza concert at Burghley House will be supporting a children's hospice charity.

Organisers of the orchestral event on Saturday, July 30, are increasing their donation to East Anglia's Children's Hospices from profits, and will hold fundraising initiatives on the evening.

These include a £2.50 donation from every programme sold, a recommended £5 donation from press and guest-list entries, and collection points at all entry and exit gates.

East Anglia's Children's Hospices at Classic Ibiza, Burghley

The hospice charity supports children and young people with life-threatening conditions through specialist nursing, short breaks, wellbeing activities and counselling.

Tina Burdett, community fundraising manager, said: "The charity wouldn’t survive without the generosity of the communities we serve.

"This year, we need to raise £5.5m from fundraising and £5.4m from our shops. The more funds we have, the bigger difference we can make to local children and their families.

Classic Ibiza at Burghley

“We are thrilled to be once again partnering with Classic Ibiza at Burghley House in 2022.

"People's support will help ensure we can continue providing the best care possible.”

Classic Ibiza starts with a chill-out DJ set performed by former Pacha and Ministry of Sound resident, Jose Luis.

The Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and Miss Mavrik then take to the stage for the San Miguel Sundowner Set, followed by a house DJ set and dance set with laser light show.

For more information and tickets people can visit the website.