Classical music fan denied permission to broadcast songs from St Michael's Churchyard in Stamford

By Steve Creswell
Published: 17:01, 31 July 2020

A classical music fan is the latest to be refused permission to put on entertainment in a Stamford graveyard.

David Damant, 83, was hoping to play videos of classical music through a television and speakers in St Michael’s Churchyard to enrich the High Street shopping experience.

But members of Stamford Town Council voted by majority to deny the request during a meeting on Tuesday (July 29).

