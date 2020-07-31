Classical music fan denied permission to broadcast songs from St Michael's Churchyard in Stamford
Published: 17:01, 31 July 2020
A classical music fan is the latest to be refused permission to put on entertainment in a Stamford graveyard.
David Damant, 83, was hoping to play videos of classical music through a television and speakers in St Michael’s Churchyard to enrich the High Street shopping experience.
But members of Stamford Town Council voted by majority to deny the request during a meeting on Tuesday (July 29).
More by this authorSteve Creswell
