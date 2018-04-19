Classical musical festival will bring young musicians from across the world to Stamford

Young musicians from across the world will be performing at a classical music festival in Stamford next weekend.

Violinist Freya Goldmark organised the Stamford International Music Festival, which is taking place between Friday and Sunday at Browne’s Hospital, Stamford Methodist Church and the Oswald Elliott Hall at Stamford Endowed Schools.

Freya, who is in her last year of a performance degree at the Royal College of Music in London, has booked musicians from the USA, Venezuela, France, Greece, Slovenia and the UK.

Accomplished musician Freya, is a former pupil at Stamford Junior School, and was inspired to host the event as she wanted to give something back to Stamford - a place where she has performed many concerts.

Freya, 21, said: “ I think is a really lovely place. This is really an opportunity to give something back to a community which has really supported me.

“It is something I have thought of doing for the past five years. It has been nine months in the planning. I am the sole organiser.

“I also wanted to create a platform where musicians can come and perform. It is good to build your own programme - otherwise you are waiting to be booked by someone else. It is a really special form of music - I do not think Stamford has anything like this at the moment.

The festival will include an evening of quartets and a performance by Clara Rodriguez, a Venezuelan pianist who will play South American music.

Freya met many of the musicians who are performing during her time studying in the capital.

She said many of the musicians will be under 30, which will help ensure that the performances will energetic.

“I think sometimes people at the beginning of their careers have a fire and passion you sometimes don’t have when you are an older musician,“ Freya said.

For more visit simfestival.com