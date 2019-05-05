Family and friends of the late Bryan Studd remembered him in on what would have been his 60th birthday.

A charity clay shoot was arranged at the Grimsthorpe Estate Shooting Ground.

The best score was 96/100, achieved by Anthony Machin and participants gave a 40-gun salute in Bryan’s memory.

Our picture shows Aubrey Johnson, landlord of The Blue Bell, and Katherine Booth of Macmillan Cancer Support (9596032)

The shoot was followed by a reception and hog roast at The Blue Bell, Belmesthorpe.

A total of £1,270 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Organisers Aubrey Johnson and Wally and Sue Carpenter thanked those who donated raffle prizes, Asker’s Bakery for the rolls, Brian

Burkett for the pig and Tim Butcher who carved it.

