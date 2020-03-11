Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers celebrate five years of street cleaning
Published: 12:00, 11 March 2020
Before the sun comes up, a small team armed with sticks and bags sets off with one main aim in mind - to keep the streets of Stamford tidy.
The Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers marked their fifth anniversary on Saturday. Over the years the effect they’ve had has gone largely unrecognised - but that’s the nature of litter. People only notice it when it’s a problem.
Walking routes masterminded by Jayne Hartley from Uffington, an insurance clerk for Coversure by day, they have collected hundreds of bag loads of discarded waste in five years.
