Before the sun comes up, a small team armed with sticks and bags sets off with one main aim in mind - to keep the streets of Stamford tidy.

The Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers marked their fifth anniversary on Saturday. Over the years the effect they’ve had has gone largely unrecognised - but that’s the nature of litter. People only notice it when it’s a problem.

Walking routes masterminded by Jayne Hartley from Uffington, an insurance clerk for Coversure by day, they have collected hundreds of bag loads of discarded waste in five years.