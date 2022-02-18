Concerns raised by residents over a proposed solar farm reveal their clear opposition.

This week, a summary of 900 replies given during a six-week consultation into the Mallard Pass proposal have been published.

Seventy-two per cent oppose the solar farm plan, with a further 17 per cent saying they need more information or are ‘neither for nor against’. Only 11 per cent support it.

Responses to Mallard Pass solar farm

Mallard Pass solar farm will be decided by the Government Planning Inspectorate rather than by South Kesteven and Rutland councils because of its size.

It would cover an area the size of 1,400 football pitches around Essendine and between Stamford, Ryhall, Uffington, Greatford, Carlby and Braceborough.

About 380 people responding to the consultation at the end of last year said they were concerned about ecology and wildlife. A similar number were worried about the visual impact.

The Mallard Pass consultation timeline

About 330 people had something to say about land use and loss of agriculture, and 260 referred to construction traffic.

Sarah Price, planning lead, said: “This feedback has helped our team improve our understanding of the local area and the aspects of Mallard Pass that local communities consider most important for us to prioritise as we develop our proposals.

“We acknowledge there was a high level of initial opposition to our early proposals from those who responded.

“This feedback is important as we need to understand the basis for those concerns and to look at how they can be addressed as we refine our proposals.”

The Mallard Pass solar farm proposal. Aerial photography by Alan Walters. Graphic by Iliffe Design

She added: “Our focus is on providing accurate and honest information that builds up an understanding of how Mallard Pass can generate low carbon energy while minimising impact on the local environment and surrounding communities.”

A Mallard Pass newsletter summarising the consultation’s findings is being distributed to 13,000 properties. It makes no mention of where the solar panels would be manufactured despite concerns this could be in China.

A ‘frequently asked questions’ (FAQs) section on the Mallard Pass website states: “No decision has yet been made on where the equipment for Mallard Pass solar farm will be sourced from. This will depend on when Mallard Pass solar farm’s construction is expected to begin.”

Mallard Pass is a subsidiary of Windel Energy and Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar has manufacturing facilities in the Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Henan provinces of China, as well as in Canada, Thailand, and Vietnam.

A ‘scoping report’ has been sent to the Planning Inspectorate, describing the process that will be used to assess how the project may affect the local environment.

The ‘second stage’ consultation is due to begin this spring, which will give people more chance to have a say on the proposal.

At this point, Mallard Pass will use tools such as photomontages to provide a visual representation of the potential development.