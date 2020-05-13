Carer with Radfield Home Care in Stamford adds hair-styling to list of skills
Published: 17:00, 13 May 2020
A care worker going the extra mile to help elderly people can now add hair-styling to her list of skills.
Lisa Ryan, who works with Stamford-based Radfield Home Care, was called on to provide her first wash and blow-dry.
And despite a minor false-start, her client was satisfied with the second attempt - much to Lisa’s delight.
