Carer with Radfield Home Care in Stamford adds hair-styling to list of skills

By Steve Creswell
Published: 17:00, 13 May 2020

A care worker going the extra mile to help elderly people can now add hair-styling to her list of skills.

Lisa Ryan, who works with Stamford-based Radfield Home Care, was called on to provide her first wash and blow-dry.

And despite a minor false-start, her client was satisfied with the second attempt - much to Lisa’s delight.

