Customers keen to get back into beauty salons in Stamford, Bourne and Rutland

By Steve Creswell
Published: 08:01, 14 July 2020

Customers are clamouring to get back into beauty salons with waxing top of the priority list.

Business owners across Rutland, Stamford and Bourne are reopening their doors this week after the Government gave permission on Thursday (July 9).

Some were caught off-guard by the short notice - but all are delighted to be back at work after 16 weeks in lockdown limbo.

