The Fridays For Future group gathered in Stamford High Street for the first time this year to promote a 'green resolution'.

The group has been gathering in Stamford High Street between 12pm and 1pm since May last year.

On an empty shop, which used to be The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, their posters and pledge sheets were stuck to the windows.

Val Harvey, a member of the group, said: "We are trying to persuade people that the climate emergency is actually happening."

One of the group's key aims is to encourage people to sign a pledge and write to Stamford and Grantham MP Gareth Davies or prime minister Boris Johnson.

Val said: "People like us don't really have the power."

Maggie Bentley added: "We are aware we can only do so much; it's got to come from the Government and the council."

The women asked questions to those walking by, such as: 'Will you take a pledge?', 'Can you get political?' and 'Could this be your New Year's resolution?'.

The group is also requesting for shops to stop leaving their doors open as 'the amount of heat loss during winter months is not acceptable'.

Fridays For Future said that some shops in Stamford High Street have begun to close their doors to reduce heat-loss from their buildings, meaning less energy is used.

Fridays For Future also gave passers by bananas, sourced from Second Helpings, which were leftover from the Christmas period.

The group is also encouraging people to attend a talk by Richard Shirres, at St Augustine's Church on January 9 at 7pm, where he will be discussing the United Nations and Working for Global Ecological Stewardship.

