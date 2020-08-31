A new climate action group has come up with a list of priorities for Stamford, helped by a survey.

For the 200 people who completed the Stamford Town Council Climate Action Group survey, the priorities were:

Tree planting and creating wild flower verges Reducing single-use plastic Public recycling bins throughout the town Bicycle lanes Electric car charging facilities in town Park and ride Drinking fountains in the town

Respondents varied in age from under 18 to 60-plus and their answers highlight their concerns about climate change and its impact on our local community.