Stamford Climate Action Group lists people's priorities after survey
Published: 10:00, 31 August 2020
A new climate action group has come up with a list of priorities for Stamford, helped by a survey.
For the 200 people who completed the Stamford Town Council Climate Action Group survey, the priorities were:
- Tree planting and creating wild flower verges
- Reducing single-use plastic
- Public recycling bins throughout the town
- Bicycle lanes
- Electric car charging facilities in town
- Park and ride
- Drinking fountains in the town
Respondents varied in age from under 18 to 60-plus and their answers highlight their concerns about climate change and its impact on our local community.
