Just a few days remain for people to respond to a proposed solar farm near Stamford.

Mallard Pass, which would cover an area the size of 1,400 football pitches with hundreds of panels, is a joint venture by Windel Energy and Canadian Solar.

They aim to provide energy for the equivalent of 92,000 homes, which would connect to the national grid at the substation off Uffington Lane, east of Essendine.

The Mallard Pass solar farm proposal. Aerial photography by Alan Walters. Graphic by Iliffe Design

This week, Mercury photographer Alan Walters took aerial pictures of just some of the 2,175-acre area which would change from farmland to solar farm.

The images give an indication of the scale of the proposed development, which has attracted a great deal of criticism (see letters, pages 50 to 51) since the proposal was first announced on November 4.

'Stage one' of the Mallard Pass solar farm public consultation ends on Thursday (December 16). It will have lasted six weeks and has involved public events in Stamford Town Hall, Essendine Village Hall, and Ryhall Village Hall.

Consultation leaflets were sent to 13,000 residents, according to information put out at the Mallard Pass exhibitions.

Next month, Windel and Canadian Solar will send an overview of the proposed development to the government's Planning Inspectorate, which will eventually determine whether or not the solar farm can be constructed.

There will be a second public consultation in spring, setting out the project in greater detail, including what its environmental impact is expected to be.

To submit feedback now, people can visit www.MallardPassSolar.co.uk where there is a virtual exhibition and an online feedback form. A freephone information line also allows people to leave a message on 0808 196 8717.

View from a public footpath near the Stamford to Bourne road, east of Essendine. Photo: Alan Walters What3Words location of photographer: clocks electrode refer

Essendine. Photo: Alan Walters (53575414)

The proposed Mallard Pass solar farm site from a public footpath near the Stamford to Bourne road, east of Essendine. Photo: Alan Walters What3Words location of photographer: clocks electrode refer (53576263)

View from a public footpath opposite The Drift, west of Essendine. Photo: Alan Walters What3Words location of photographer: refer informed thinkers