Clock stolen from Cancer Research shop in Bourne

Friday the 13th proved unlucky for a Bourne charity shop after a valuable clock was stolen from the premises.

Cancer Research Charity Shop manager Mandy Morarji said they had only put the porcelain clock out on display for the first time on the day it was stolen.

“We’d had it in the back for about five days after it was donated to us,” she said.

“It was placed in the window display near the door at around 12pm.”

Mandy said she had gone to lunch and returned at 2pm with the clock still there.

“About a half hour later a volunteer asked if I had sold the clock as it was gone.”

She described it an ornamental porcelain clock that stood about 12 inches high and featured a lady, a boy and a tree branch.

“The clock face, which was quite small, was hanging from the tree branch.

“You would immediately know it if you saw it. We were selling it for £30.”

Mandy said they had not reported the theft to police due to the charity’s policy.

“We have had things stolen from the shop before, usually clothing,” she said.

“We generally try and place valuable and expensive items in the showcase or nearby where we can keep an eye on them.

“Unfortunately on that particular day we only had one volunteer working for us.

“Whether the thief knew what they were looking for or if it was just a random act of crime, one never knows.”

She said anyone with information about the clock should contact the charity shop on 01778-425 880.