In her latest column, Helen Howe, chairman of trustees at MindSpace talks about their journey through lockdown:

Sharing our tips with you for keeping mentally and physically well during lockdown has been an absolute joy. This, along with running our range of online activities, has really kept us going at MindSpace and we sincerely hope that you have found them helpful.

In February (which seems so long ago), we were full of excitement at all the things we could now do in our new premises at 39 Broad Street. If only we’d known! For a charity that is all about bringing people together, having to close our doors in March was a tough moment.