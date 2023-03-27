A clothing shop is set to close in days.

M&Co reopened in Stamford High Street in November, having left the unit empty for two years after closing during the pandemic.

However just weeks later it was announced the Scottish firm M&Co's affairs and property were in the hands of administrators.

M&Co is closing in six days

Store closing signs have been plastered over the store's windows since December but there remained uncertainty about the branch as it continued to advertise jobs.

The Stamford store now has a confirmed closure date of Sunday (April 2).

Prices of the remaining clothes have been cut with sales of up to 70 per cent off in the next six days.

The clothing brand has been acquired by Peterborough-based AK Retail, the owner of Yours Clothing, Long Tall Sally and Bump It Up Maternity, but the deal did not include M&Co’s physical stores.

In a statement on Facebook, a spokesperson for M&Co said: "Unfortunately we haven't received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this update with you.

"We haven't received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company's stores or staff to a potential buyer."