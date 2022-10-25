A high street business unit that has been empty for two years is reopening in a week's time - as the same shop.

M&Co left Stamford and Bourne in 2020 after the firm went into administration.

The Stamford branch is reopening on Friday next week (November 4) despite earlier indications that homeware shop Cotswold Country Interiors would move in.

Work has begun to refurbish the former M&Co

What do you think about the return of M&Co? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk