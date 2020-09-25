A shop which was set to close on Sunday (September 27) will remain open after a lease disagreement was settled.

Employees at clothing store Jack Wills in Stamford High Street have begun to restock after surprise news that they would no longer face redundancy.

Ella Perkins, store manager, explained that they had been all set to close because a new lease on the building hadn't been negotiated - but agreement had then been reached at the eleventh hour. It followed a closing down sale.