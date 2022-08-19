A former café is set to be home to a women's clothing store.

Oliver Bonas has submitted a planning application to refurbish 9 High Street, Stamford.

Jazz café Strays left the building in April this year after bailiffs moved in, and Edinburgh Woollen Mill clothing shop occupied the Grade II listed High Street site previously.

The former Strays café in Stamford High Street

The building is currently being used as a pop-up gallery with 'urban art' by Banksy and similar artists currently on display.

In the planning application Oliver Bonas' agent said that 'an eye pleasing pink' would be used on the shop front, with a sign using metal letters in a bright gold finish.

The business was founded when Oliver was at university studying anthropology.

Olly began to bring back gifts for friends from his travels abroad, which he turned into a small business and in 1993 the first shop opened.

Now designers create their own fashion and homeware collections for online and across 80 stores.

The application is currently awaiting approval from South Kesteven District Council.

A business is also moving into the former M&Co building.

