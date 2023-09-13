People enjoyed a morning filled with singing and laughter with a live music performance that took place at their home.

The Stamford U3A Ukulele Club visited Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton and performed a selection of classic hits including John Denver’s ‘Country Roads’ and Rod Stewart’s ‘We Are Sailing’.

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the band performed their finale song, When the Saints Go Marching In. The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.

Dancing along to the U3A Ukulele players

The visiting band

Manager Zoe Postgate said residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along, while one resident said: “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”