A charity calendar showcases scenes from a family day out.

The Deepings Lions Club is selling Big Lucky’s 2024 Calendar featuring photos from its summer duck race.

The event itself raised money for South Lincs Dementia Support and Alzheimer’s Research, while proceeds from the calendar will go to other good causes.

Deepings Lions president Dave Turner shows off the calendar

Club president Dave Turner said: “I hope people will enjoy the fun calendar themselves or will buy them as Christmas presents for their family and friends.

“Money raised will go towards the various charity projects and activities which the club supports”.

The calendars cost £4.99 and are available from the Deepings Community Centre in Douglas Road, Market Deeping, or by contacting club member Drinkall on 07925 330983 or mikedrinkall@hotmail.co.uk