Disabled sailors have set sail aboard a new boat thanks to a charitable donation.

Members of the Rotary Club of Stamford gathered at Rutland Water Sailing Club to watch the maiden voyage of the Fusion boat which they donated to Rutland Sailability.

A Rotary club spokesman said: “As the boat sped away across the water, we saw one very happy young sailor. We were delighted to see our donation put to good use.”

Rutland Sailability received a new boat from the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martins. Photo: Evie Payne, Oakham Nub News

Fusion is the second boat to be funded by the Rotary Club of Stamford for Rutland Sailability, which offers sailing opportunities for people with disabilities. It has around 200 members and 30 boats.