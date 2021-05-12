Carers were given a delightful spring treat to mark National Flower Arranging Day on Friday last week.

Members of Stamford Flower Club created more than two-dozen posies using flowers and greenery from their gardens and delivered them to carers at Evergreen Care Trust in Barnack Road, Stamford, and Wright Care at Home off Tinwell Road.

The gesture of thanks to carers who have worked tirelessly during the covid pandemic was made on National Flower Arranging Day.

Julie Mair from Evergreen Care Trust, with Karen Lawrie and Sarah Sharman of Stamford Flower Club who delivered posies members had created for carers

Julie Mair, director of Evergreen Care Trust, thanked members and talked to Stamford Flower Club's vice chairman Karen Lawrie about the group's activities, which are moving from Zoom demonstrations to 'outdoor' events.

Sarah, who joined the club at the end of April and was able to help with arranging the posies, said: "I've been interested in flowers for years but don't know much about them. Joining Stamford Flower Club is my way of finding out more.

"I went to a couple of the club's presentations as a guest and enjoyed them. The presenter demonstrates how to create an arrangement, which is raffled at the end.

"It was good fun and the group has been very welcoming."

The posies created by Stamford Flower Club which were delivered to Evergreen Care Trust for their carers to enjoy on National Flower Arranging Day

Stamford Flower Club has held events online during the pandemic and is now moving back to meetings in person, although these will be in outdoor settings.

Most of their events are open to non-members and the next will be on May 17. Visit www.stamfordflowerclub.com or call 07932 501183 to find out more.

Evergreen Care Trust is also beginning to hold fundraising events again, and tickets are now on sale for its Anniversary Ball at Greetham Valley later in the year.

To find out more and to reserve tickets before they sell out, visit www.evergreencare.org.uk/upcoming-events.