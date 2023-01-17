People are beating the winter blues by taking up a new hobby offering friendship and gentle exercise.

With more than 400 members, Stamford Indoor Bowls Club is already a likely holder of the title ‘biggest sports club in town’.

And yet the group is always open to more people joining, whether they want to bowl for fun, or competitively.

Ian Hall, president and chairman of Stamford Indoor Bowls Club (61866114)

Ian Hall, current president and chairman of the Exeter Gardens-based club, was at their open day on Saturday morning welcoming about 30 new people who turned up to meet members and try their hand at rolling some bowls.

“We time it so people can come along and have a try before our coaching starts this weekend,” said Ian, a former organiser of Stamford Festival and the Lions Club family fun days.

“Coaching lasts until April, and if anyone missed the open day, they can still come along at 10am this Saturday (January 21).”

Henry Gordon, left, helps Peter Shough (61866530)

Coaching is from 10am to midday on Saturday, and offers a friendly, non-judgmental start for people, whether they are complete beginners or more experienced.

While the club saw membership reduce during the covid pandemic, many are returning and the open day is the fourth since restrictions were lifted.

Peter Shough from Wothorpe was just one of those who came along to find out more about the club, and was teamed with coach Henry Gordon to have his first go at bowling at the six-rink indoor green.

“I was asking myself, what can I do that is slightly athletic to keep me moving?” said Peter. “Having tried it, I do think I’ll be coming back.”

Paul Headland visited for the open day (61866376)

Paul Headland, who lives in Stamford, also came along to the open day.

Having played outdoor bowls ‘years ago’, he decided to give it another go but with an indoor club, and was being helped to have a go by member Linda Cave from Collyweston. She describes herself as an ‘enthusiastic’ bowler who has been in the club four-and-a-half years.

According to club president Ian, having a large indoor facility when so many bowls clubs are restricted to playing outdoors, is a reason for their popularity.

Member Linda Cave was there to help out (61866519)

“During summer about a third of our members do play outdoors,” he said. “But not all summer days are that warm and sunny, and so many of us like to play indoors all year-round.”

Those playing in leagues can face teams from Lincoln, Boston, Spalding, Sleaford and Grantham, while people can also opt for non-competitive ‘roll ups’ with other members, who come from across the Stamford, Rutland, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire areas.

“We have been part of the English Indoor Bowling Open Singles Circuit, which attracts a good crowd,” said Ian.

Visitors try out bowls during the open day (61866379)

“We also have seen talent develop in the club, with teenage members, and Stephen Harris who is in his 20s and bowls for England.

“But many people join us simply to meet people and enjoy the company and exercise, and to take part in our social events.”

Volunteers pitch in to help run the club, including vacuuming the green, which takes about an hour and 20 minutes.

Emma Grunnill, who runs the cafe at the bowls club (61866533)

There is a café within the centre serving hot and cold snacks and drinks.

Annual membership of Stamford Indoor Bowls Club is £50 from April to March, with members paying £3.50 for two hours’ play.

Anyone wishing to find out more about joining the club in Exeter Gardens can go along at 10am on Saturday (January 21).