A wide range of images was on display at the Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society’s Print of the Year competition for 2022.

Members had hoped to welcome an external judge but unfortunately he came down with covid and was unable to attend the event at the end of December.

The fall-back was for members to each choose their top four photographs and these favourite images were then ranked on their cumulative marks.

Iain Evans - The Lost Island

First place went to Julie Coles for her beautiful image looking out of the window of a bothy located high in the Lake District, proving that the trek up the hill was well worthwhile.

In second place was Dave Hodson’s cheeky field mouse, pictured clinging to an ear of cereal at harvest time.

Third place went to Iain Evans’ atmospheric image taken by the sea, and Peter Bower was in fourth place with a delightful composition taken at Hunstanton, having made good use of a photographic society workshop held in the Norfolk seaside resort earlier in the year.

David Hodson - field mouse

The subject for the society’s January meeting is “Leaves”.

Anyone interested in photography is invited to attend the meeting, which is being held in the Great Casterton Church Hall in the village’s Main Street on Thursday, January 19 at 8pm.

Full details and a meeting schedule for 2023 can be found on the society’s website.

Peter Bower - Hunstanton

Julie Coles - Lake District bothy

The aim of the society is to help people improve their photography through monthly meetings with fellow enthusiasts in a friendly atmosphere.