A model railway show brought people from miles around into Stamford over the weekend.

Held at Stamford Welland Academy secondary school in Green Lane, Stamford Model Railway Show comprised 50 stands featuring detailed layouts and items for sale.

Among the scenes created by modellers were Euston Station, based on the West Coast Mainline terminus, and Deepdale End, based on Preston in Lancashire and including tiny dioramas such as a fight in the pub.

David 'Dash' Ashwood with the Euston Station layout

Market Deeping Model Railway Club members organised the two-day event, and were also exhibiting.

David ‘Dash’ Ashwood and his wife, Jenni, had created Euston, a large layout that event included railway sounds, while other members had made Amberdale, a fictional location in the Peak District, Mitchell Junction showcasing mobile and bluetooth tech to operate a layout, and Wipton, made by the club’s youth section using donations following vandalism of the 2019 model railway show.

One area of the exhibition was a ‘learning zone’ in which visitors could find out about the craft, from building pieces from card to painting and finishing them, photographing them, and getting to grips with the controls.

Part of the model made by Steve Pomfret, of March and District Model Railway Club

Peter Davies, chairman of Market Deeping Model Railway Club, said visitor numbers seemed to be up about 20 per cent on last year, adding that feedback forms visitors completed were overwhelmingly positive.

“There was a great choice of things to do and everyone seemed very happy and there was a wonderful atmosphere,” he said.

“The best layout competition was judged by Howard Smith, editor of British Railway Modelling magazine, who chose Scarlington, by Nick Skelton and the North of England Line group of railway modellers.

“Howard felt this was ‘head and shoulders above others’.

John Wootton and Mark Warrick from Market Deeping Model Railway Club

Scarlington blends aspects of Darlington Railway Station, Scarborough and Newcastle.

Market Deeping Model Railway Club’s next event is at the National Trust’s Lyveden, near Oundle, on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 18 – when members will have four layouts on display and a collection of historic locomotives.

More details of the event will be included in the Mercury’s What’s On listings.

A general view at the model railway exhibition, in Stamford.

Army cadet Harvey (12), chairman of Market Deeping Model Railway Club Peter Davies, Mercury news editor Suzanne Moon, Stamford mayor Andy Croft, club president Colin Brown, member John Harrison, and cadet Lance Corporal Kai (14)

The exhibition took up several halls and rooms at Stamford Welland Academy

There were plenty of shopping opportunities

Gary Burford, Graham Morfoot from Spalding, and Phil Baggley

A busy stall at the show

Euston station and surrounding area, build by David 'Dash' Ashwood and his wife Jenni

Jamie Dunn from Scarborough Noel (North of England Line)

Paul Bason, honorary President of Spalding Model Railway Club, was making scenery for layouts

Richard Wilson from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria was one of the model railway enthusiasts who travelled miles for the show

Cooper James Tar (4) enjoys seeing a train fly around the track outside

Visitors could find out more about model-making at the show

Steve Pomfret from March and District Model Railway Club

A busy stall at the model railway exhibition

Richard Jennings has been a Nene Valley Railway volunteer for 18 years and operates Overton Station at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough

One of the models used for the Euston station and surrounding area, build by David 'Dash' Ashwood and his wife Jenni

Modellers had spent hours preparing their layouts

