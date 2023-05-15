Stamford Model Railway Show 2023, organised by Market Deeping Model Railway Club, is a huge success
A model railway show brought people from miles around into Stamford over the weekend.
Held at Stamford Welland Academy secondary school in Green Lane, Stamford Model Railway Show comprised 50 stands featuring detailed layouts and items for sale.
Among the scenes created by modellers were Euston Station, based on the West Coast Mainline terminus, and Deepdale End, based on Preston in Lancashire and including tiny dioramas such as a fight in the pub.
Market Deeping Model Railway Club members organised the two-day event, and were also exhibiting.
David ‘Dash’ Ashwood and his wife, Jenni, had created Euston, a large layout that event included railway sounds, while other members had made Amberdale, a fictional location in the Peak District, Mitchell Junction showcasing mobile and bluetooth tech to operate a layout, and Wipton, made by the club’s youth section using donations following vandalism of the 2019 model railway show.
One area of the exhibition was a ‘learning zone’ in which visitors could find out about the craft, from building pieces from card to painting and finishing them, photographing them, and getting to grips with the controls.
Peter Davies, chairman of Market Deeping Model Railway Club, said visitor numbers seemed to be up about 20 per cent on last year, adding that feedback forms visitors completed were overwhelmingly positive.
“There was a great choice of things to do and everyone seemed very happy and there was a wonderful atmosphere,” he said.
“The best layout competition was judged by Howard Smith, editor of British Railway Modelling magazine, who chose Scarlington, by Nick Skelton and the North of England Line group of railway modellers.
“Howard felt this was ‘head and shoulders above others’.
Scarlington blends aspects of Darlington Railway Station, Scarborough and Newcastle.
Market Deeping Model Railway Club’s next event is at the National Trust’s Lyveden, near Oundle, on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 18 – when members will have four layouts on display and a collection of historic locomotives.
More details of the event will be included in the Mercury’s What’s On listings.
