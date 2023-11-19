A sports club with about 250 members has secured its future.

Stamford Tennis Club, which has seven hard courts off Conduit Road, started to search for a new home just over a year ago, when its lease was due to come to an end.

But now site owner Stamford Endowed Schools has renewed a contract it had in place, meaning the uncertainty for club members is over.

Felix Beech and Derrick Webb

Derrick Webb, spokesperson for Stamford Tennis Club, said the new agreement was not just a relief for existing club members but meant new ones could join safe in the knowledge they would have somewhere to play.

“Now we have this certainty, we can bed-in the coaching that Felix Beech is providing, and work to grow our membership so that more people can enjoy playing tennis,” he said.

Felix, who joined as head coach earlier this year, was a member of the club for 13 years and is a former Stamford Endowed Schools pupil. He now teaches PE at the school.

Members of Stamford Tennis Club

He said: “More people started to play tennis during the covid pandemic but the uncertainty the club experienced meant that numbers fell.

“Now we are seeing more people start to join again, and membership allows people to book coaching, which is for all ages, from the age of five upwards.”

Felix offers coaching for children and adults in groups, as well as private lessons.

Felix Beech

Annual membership of the club runs from April to March and is £50 for juniors and £140 for adults, with discounts for couples and families. Those joining after October 1 pay a half-year rate.

People can find out more about the club on its website tinyurl.com/StamfordTennisClub

The courts, which are also sometimes used by Stamford Endowed Schools, are floodlit for use during winter evenings.