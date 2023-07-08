A new social club for young adults has been described as “a youth club’s older sister”.

The Self Care Collective offers a space for people to meet up up away from the pub.

Founders Tia Naneva, Anna Robert-Finn and Beth Chilvers will incorporate a book club and creative workshops into their offering.

Rutland Self Care Collective founders Beth Chilvers, Anna Roberts-Finn and Tia Naneva

Anna, who works for creative consultancy Studio Fig, said: “Moving from a city to Rutland made me realise how little there is for young adults to connect with one another here. If I didn’t want to go to the pub, there weren't many other ways to socialise.

“Together we’ve created a place for young adults to make time to take time for themselves.“

The monthly sessions will take place at Fika Oakham which Tia co-owns. She said: “We’re excited to explore all forms of self care, go deeper within our community and host some insightful events that will teach us new ways to look after and connect with ourselves.”

The meet ups will take place on the second Tuesday of every month at Fika Oakham in Mill Street from 6pm until 7.3pm. Sessions will include creative activities and discussions on a book of the month.

The organisers added: “The Self Care Collective is led by its members and at its core is simply a space for you to have time away from the rest of the world to focus on yourself and what you need.”

Email hello@studiofig.org or find @_selfcarecollective_ on Instgram to register your interest.