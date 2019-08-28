Tributes have been paid to a talented rugby player who has died aged 21.

Alex Waycot had played for Stamford College Old Boys RFC, Oakham RFC and had been part of the Leicester Tigers Academy.

He attended Stamford School, where he also played rugby, before attending Stamford College.

Alex Waycot with members of the Stamford College Old Boys Rugby Club who have paid tribute to him

A spokesman for Stamford College Old Boys said: “Alex was well known to us as his step-dad was a past captain of the club and even as a child he would occasionally watch our training sessions and matches in between playing himself – and excelling at a high level within junior rugby.

"Alex joined us as a player at the beginning of the 2018-19 season and slotted straight in at fly half. Both on and off the field he was a big character.

"Pulling the strings at fly half he picked up respect straight away on the pitch, and that led to some blossoming friendships between him and the team off the pitch too, he was always around for a beer or five after a game.

"Although we didn’t win any silverware during the 2018-19 season, he was part of the squad that reached the NLD Vase Final and featured in many league games. He had a great ability to run the tempo of the game, with his tricky footwork and excellent vision of the game.

"Alex was only with us for one brief season but he left an impression on us all, and naturally the club were shocked to hear of the tragic news of his passing.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family at such a very sad time.”

