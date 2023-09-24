Members of a social club gathered to mark its 35th anniversary.

Bourne Bridge Club has around 50 regular members ranging from their teens to their late 90s who meet twice a week to enjoy a game.

On Saturday (September 16) they took a break from play to enjoy afternoon tea in recognition of the anniversary. It was attended by founder members Kath Newbold and Bob Leyland.

Bourne Bridge Club members celebrate the 35th anniversary. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Club secretary Sue Beevers said: “It’s a very friendly club and after celebrating our 25th anniversary, we were keen to do something again this year.

“It’s an enjoyable hobby which keep the brain active. New players are always welcomed and we can provide lessons to help people improve.”

The club meets each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6.45pm at the Masonic Hall in Roman Bank, Bourne. Sessions cost £2.50 and new players are encouraged to book a place by emailing suebeevers1@gmail.com

Bourne Bridge Club founder members Kath Newbold and Bob Leyland. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Have you got a news story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk